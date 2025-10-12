Phase One
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bassrush and Vital present
PHASE ONE
Main Room:
PhaseOne
Beastboi
Plus guests, TBA!
Hailing from Sydney, Australia, PhaseOne has carved out a global niche with his genre-defying fusion of bass music and metal--earning millions of streams, multiple #1s, and support from heavyweights like Skrillex, Illenium, Slander, and Excision. As a producer, guitarist, and explosive live performer, he's brought his \"symphony of filth\" sound to sold-out shows and major festivals worldwide, including Tomorrowland, EDC, Rampage, and Lost Lands.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/10-11.html
dubstep.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$15, $20 limited advance;
$25 after;
$29 door.
Info
credits