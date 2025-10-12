Bassrush and Vital present

PHASE ONE

Main Room:

PhaseOne

Beastboi

Plus guests, TBA!

Hailing from Sydney, Australia, PhaseOne has carved out a global niche with his genre-defying fusion of bass music and metal--earning millions of streams, multiple #1s, and support from heavyweights like Skrillex, Illenium, Slander, and Excision. As a producer, guitarist, and explosive live performer, he's brought his \"symphony of filth\" sound to sold-out shows and major festivals worldwide, including Tomorrowland, EDC, Rampage, and Lost Lands.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/10-11.html

dubstep.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$29 door.