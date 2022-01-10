Vital & Olympus present

PHASEONE + SLANG DOGS

Main Room:

PhaseOne

Slang Dogs

Smiley

Dazzles

Cold Turkey

Emerging onto the scene in 2013 with a unique take on bass music production he founded himself within the dubstep community with a range of remixes and unique originals, forming his own distinctive style by mixing heavy metal elements with heavy-duty bass.

trew

The Slang Dogs project aims to create an immersive audio-visual experience for the bass music consumer, representing themes of occultism, witchcraft, horror and fantasy across their soundscapes and visuals. Led by Dario Pedracci and David Rangel, their unmistakable sound design, esoteric atmospheres and wiccan imagery all collide to bring the vision of Slang Dogs to life.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/09-30.html

dubstep.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$25 day of show.