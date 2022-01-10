PhaseOne + Slang Dogs
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Vital & Olympus present
PHASEONE + SLANG DOGS
Main Room:
PhaseOne
Slang Dogs
Smiley
Dazzles
Cold Turkey
Emerging onto the scene in 2013 with a unique take on bass music production he founded himself within the dubstep community with a range of remixes and unique originals, forming his own distinctive style by mixing heavy metal elements with heavy-duty bass.
The Slang Dogs project aims to create an immersive audio-visual experience for the bass music consumer, representing themes of occultism, witchcraft, horror and fantasy across their soundscapes and visuals. Led by Dario Pedracci and David Rangel, their unmistakable sound design, esoteric atmospheres and wiccan imagery all collide to bring the vision of Slang Dogs to life.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/09-30.html
dubstep.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10, $15, $20 limited advance;
$25 after;
$25 day of show.
