Performing Live:

PHIX -- https://www.phix806.com/

BRONXX -- https://www.instagram.com/untalbronxxito/

SUPERSET -- https://www.instagram.com/superset806/

Phix is a rapper and song-writer from Texas. He catapulted to fame through Tik-Tok where his popular open verse remixes and duets garner millions of views. He's spent the last year prolifically releasing banger after banger, all getting millions of hits on Tik-Tok, Spotify and Youtube. Where some people just consider him to be a rapper, Phix has proven he is willing to transcend styles and refuses to be boxed in with one genre of music. His enigmatic flows put him in a league of his own when it comes to cadence, delivery, and wordplay.

Bronxx is a 17-year-old Venezuelan boy who sings about what he knows- the tenderness of love and the cruelty of broken hearts.

Formerly known as D.G.M., West Texas native Superset gained fame and notoriety backing up Phix and now gets the crowd sweating with infectious mixes of his version of Edm Reggaeton music.

alternative. indie. pop. hiphop. rap.

doors @ 7:30pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$28 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-19.html

Watch and listen:

Phix: Save Me: https://youtu.be/XTI-Yihh7hY

Bronxx: Well Set: https://youtu.be/2587n4MGFvc