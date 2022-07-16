PHONK VS. MIDTEMPO

Above DNA:

Johnny 5

Nebakaneza

KITT

White Gravy

Two of the hottest new music genres that have been taking over TikTok and Instagram come together on this local showcase night.

trew

Phonk music is for fans of Phonk Killer, Yung Vamp, Pharmacist, Kordhell, Ghostface Playa, Berrymane, Holy Mob, and Soudiere.

Midtempo is for fans of Rezz, Gesaffelstein, Whipped Cream, Dr Fresch, Nitti Gritti, Lick, One True God, Hvdes, and 1788-L.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/07-15d.html

phonk. midtempo. drift phonk. cyberpunk. trap. bass.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 advance;

$15 day of show.