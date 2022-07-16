Phonk vs. Midtempo
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
PHONK VS. MIDTEMPO
Above DNA:
Johnny 5
Nebakaneza
KITT
White Gravy
Two of the hottest new music genres that have been taking over TikTok and Instagram come together on this local showcase night.
Phonk music is for fans of Phonk Killer, Yung Vamp, Pharmacist, Kordhell, Ghostface Playa, Berrymane, Holy Mob, and Soudiere.
Midtempo is for fans of Rezz, Gesaffelstein, Whipped Cream, Dr Fresch, Nitti Gritti, Lick, One True God, Hvdes, and 1788-L.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/07-15d.html
phonk. midtempo. drift phonk. cyberpunk. trap. bass.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 advance;
$15 day of show.
