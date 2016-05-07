Pick up event for pre-ordered composters & rain barrels

<p>If you pre-ordered a composter or rain barrel through the <a href='http://www.regionaldistrict.com/your-services/waste-reduction-office/composting/purchase-a-composter-online.aspx'>Regional Waste Reduction Office</a>, please remember to stop by the Lake Country Municipal Hall on Saturday, May 7th (2-4pm) to pick it up.</p>

<p>Note: There will be NO sales at this event; it is for pick up of pre-purchased items only.</p>

<p><a href='http://www.regionaldistrict.com/your-services/waste-reduction-office/composting/purchase-a-composter-online.aspx'><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-12801' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/composter-poster-11x17-Feb16-663x1024.jpg' alt='composter poster 11x17 Feb16' width='640' height='988' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/composter-poster-11x17-Feb16-663x1024.jpg 663w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/composter-poster-11x17-Feb16-194x300.jpg 194w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/composter-poster-11x17-Feb16-768x1187.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></a></p>