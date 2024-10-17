Performing Live:

PIG

CURSE MACKEY

UNITCODE MACHINE

Pig inhabits a genre of one. How to describe it? Start with KMFDM, since the unforgettable Englishman behind it, Raymond Watts, was a founder member. Once you have a certain combination of hard rock, soulful electro-pop and funk in your head, you can introduce Foetus' big band, blues and classical samples pounded into place by behemoth of machinery -- but while JG Thirlwell was a frequent collaborator and shaper of the early Pig sound, Pig zigs where Foetus zags. We could almost imagine the Pig sound at this point, were it not for the one thing that makes Pig truly unique. Pig makes rock like nobody else. Take the chunky, maddeningly memorable riffs from Metallica's Black Album, double them and in distill them into a pure and devastating form. Pig is a soufflé of scorching, searing squeals, pummeling percussion, eccentric electronics and pounding metal riffs with Raymond's voice ricocheting between delicious soulful croon and aggressive, snarling growl.

Curse Mackey is an industrial darkwave artist from Austin, Texas. His sound plunges the listener into the world of dark synth, post-punk, heavy electronic music, pushing the boundaries of genre with a vast dynamic range, from a tortured whisper to a triumphant howl.

trew

Unitcode Machine is a project from Texas Native Eric Kristoffer. Following in the steps of other Texas electronic artists, Eric's style of electro-industrial takes from many inspirations to create a sound unique to the project. Ever changing, Unitcode:Machine's list of comparable projects changes from album to album. However, where Unitcode:Machine has truly stood out was in Kristoffer's vocals -- not only can he sing, but the muscularity and robustness of his tone is not often heard, even in the heavier sides of electro/industrial.

industrial. dark electro.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$23 limited advance;

$29 after.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/10-16d.html

Watch and listen:

Pig: Crumbs Chaos & Lies: https://youtu.be/rOdRLsUUOV8

Curse Mackey: Lacerations: https://youtu.be/3A9wtzPBjhU

Unitcode Machine: Falling Down: https://youtu.be/aX0sAJWHc5Y