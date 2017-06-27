Pilates, Pizza & Wine at Blind Tiger Vineyards

<p><img class='alignright wp-image-15034' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Blind-Tiger-Yoga-events-IMG_1584-768x1024.jpg' alt='' width='373' height='497' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Blind-Tiger-Yoga-events-IMG_1584-768x1024.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Blind-Tiger-Yoga-events-IMG_1584-225x300.jpg 225w' sizes='(max-width: 373px) 100vw, 373px' />Pilates, Pizza & Wine @ Blind Tiger Vineyards </p>

<p>June 8th, June 12th, June 22nd and June 26th. 6-8pm </p>

<p>Tickets are $35 each available on EventBrite at <a href='https://pilatespizzaandwine.eventbrite.ca'>https://pilatespizzaandwine.eventbrite.ca</a></p>

<p>Join friends for a night of pilates, pizza and wine! </p>

<p>Ticket includes a one hour pilates class with Kristi Mason of Hayden Fitness, a glass of wine and a pizza buffet from Marno’s Woodfire Pizza! </p>

<p>Tickets: <a class='ai1ec-ticket-url-exported' href='https://pilatespizzaandwine.eventbrite.ca'>https://pilatespizzaandwine.eventbrite.ca</a>.</p>