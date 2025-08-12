Performing Live:

PINK TURNS BLUE

Plus guests, TBA!

Since forming in 1985, German post-punk stalwarts Pink Turns Blue have refined their sound into something unmistakably their own--elegant in its minimalism, emotive in its delivery, and enduring in its relevance. From their early breakthrough with If Two Worlds Kiss to their newest release, Black Swan, the Berlin-based trio has remained a vital force in the international post-punk community, shaping and reshaping the genre across decades.

post-punk. new wave. gothic. industrial. ebm.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$36 day of show.

Watch and listen:

Pink Turns Blue: There Must Be So Much More: https://youtu.be/313g81nFcEI