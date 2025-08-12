Pink Turns Blue
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
PINK TURNS BLUE
Plus guests, TBA!
Since forming in 1985, German post-punk stalwarts Pink Turns Blue have refined their sound into something unmistakably their own--elegant in its minimalism, emotive in its delivery, and enduring in its relevance. From their early breakthrough with If Two Worlds Kiss to their newest release, Black Swan, the Berlin-based trio has remained a vital force in the international post-punk community, shaping and reshaping the genre across decades.
post-punk. new wave. gothic. industrial. ebm.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 8:30pm.
all ages.
$25 advance;
$36 day of show.
Watch and listen:
Pink Turns Blue: There Must Be So Much More: https://youtu.be/313g81nFcEI
