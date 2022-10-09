Pink Turns Blue
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
PINK TURNS BLUE -- https://www.pinkturnsblue.com/
VIOLATOR -- https://www.facebook.com/violatormusic
Plus guests, TBA!
post-punk. new wave. gothic. industrial. ebm.
9pm - 1am.
all ages.
$19 advance;
$25 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/09-09d.html
Watch and listen:
Pink Turns Blue: There Must Be So Much More: https://youtu.be/313g81nFcEI
Pink Turns Blue: Not Even Trying: https://youtu.be/FZuh3ZdEepI
Pink Turns Blue: So Why Not Save The World: https://youtu.be/qTTbuTX5WHg
Pink Turns Blue: You Still Mean Too Much To Me: https://youtu.be/goK9_etF2OY
