<p>Lake Country Museum & Archives lecture: <strong>Pioneer Families of Lake Country Wednesday, October 5<sup>th</sup> 6:30-7:30 p.m.</strong> Learn about the amazing pioneer families of Lake Country, who they were and what they did with Laura Neame, archivist.</p>

<p>Lecture is free but registration is required.</p>

<p>The lecture will take place at the Lake Country Library, phone 250-766-3141 to register. Coffee and tea will be available.</p>