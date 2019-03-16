Pisces Music, E-Portal and PLUR Alliance present

PISCES: 2019

Main Room: Northern Fish

Transwave (France)

Silent Sphere (Switzerland)

Deedrah (France)

Parus

Wichdokta

Michael Liu

trew

Lounge: Southern Fish

Tek Freaks

Forest Green

Carlos Alfonzo

Kikipopo

Rob-Ot

Seventh Sign

Jonn Connor

Zion

The Doctor

Transwave blasted into the underground electronic dance music scene with their first release, Datura, back in 1994. What followed afterwards were three unforgettable albums that helped shape and influence the direction of goa trance in the late 90s. Transwave's heavy use of the TB303 gave them their trademark sound and the acid lines it created became synonymous with early psychedelic trance. Even now, Transwave's mark on current producers can be seen by way of remixes produced by successful psytrance artists such as Mad Maxx and Liquid Soul. When Transwave plugs into the DNA Lounge soundsystem and the music starts pumping through the speakers, expect a spiritual odyssey through layers of sound so fluid you can swim through it. A psychedelic trance experience 25 years in the making!

Brace yourselves when Silent Sphere takes the stage in San Francisco for the first time ever! Setting the tone for 2019, Silent Sphere has pushed the refresh button for the genre of progressive psytrance and are delivering irresistibly energetic basslines coupled with their signature melodic bounce to psychedelic events big and small. The mission for the new year? To bring joy and love to dancefloors around the world with a truly unique and cutting edge sound that infuses progressive trance, full-on psytrance, and techno. Following recent releases on Dreamstate Records and Solar Tech Records, look for the next Silent Sphere full length album out soon on Iboga Records!

Back by popular demand, Deedrah will be returning to San Francisco to perform at Pisces 2019! We've been getting rave reviews about his set at Pisces 2018 consistently for the past 11 months that we deemed it necessary to bring the psytrance master in for an encore performance. As a bonus, Deedrah will come fully loaded with new music in support of his upcoming Iboga Records release with Shanti titled Essential Selection volume 1. 'Nuff said.