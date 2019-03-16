Pisces: 2019
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Pisces Music, E-Portal and PLUR Alliance present
PISCES: 2019
Main Room: Northern Fish
Transwave (France)
Silent Sphere (Switzerland)
Deedrah (France)
Parus
Wichdokta
Michael Liu
Lounge: Southern Fish
Tek Freaks
Forest Green
Carlos Alfonzo
Kikipopo
Rob-Ot
Seventh Sign
Jonn Connor
Zion
The Doctor
Transwave blasted into the underground electronic dance music scene with their first release, Datura, back in 1994. What followed afterwards were three unforgettable albums that helped shape and influence the direction of goa trance in the late 90s. Transwave's heavy use of the TB303 gave them their trademark sound and the acid lines it created became synonymous with early psychedelic trance. Even now, Transwave's mark on current producers can be seen by way of remixes produced by successful psytrance artists such as Mad Maxx and Liquid Soul. When Transwave plugs into the DNA Lounge soundsystem and the music starts pumping through the speakers, expect a spiritual odyssey through layers of sound so fluid you can swim through it. A psychedelic trance experience 25 years in the making!
Brace yourselves when Silent Sphere takes the stage in San Francisco for the first time ever! Setting the tone for 2019, Silent Sphere has pushed the refresh button for the genre of progressive psytrance and are delivering irresistibly energetic basslines coupled with their signature melodic bounce to psychedelic events big and small. The mission for the new year? To bring joy and love to dancefloors around the world with a truly unique and cutting edge sound that infuses progressive trance, full-on psytrance, and techno. Following recent releases on Dreamstate Records and Solar Tech Records, look for the next Silent Sphere full length album out soon on Iboga Records!
Back by popular demand, Deedrah will be returning to San Francisco to perform at Pisces 2019! We've been getting rave reviews about his set at Pisces 2018 consistently for the past 11 months that we deemed it necessary to bring the psytrance master in for an encore performance. As a bonus, Deedrah will come fully loaded with new music in support of his upcoming Iboga Records release with Shanti titled Essential Selection volume 1. 'Nuff said.
Along with our special guests, Pisces 2019 will also feature the local Pisces producers and DJs that have helped build the foundation for these parties for over 10 years. In the main room, Parus, Wichdokta, and Michael Liu serve as the perfect psytrance guides to start and finish your journey with the Northern Fish. In the lounge, the Southern Fish, led by the TekFreaks, Forest Green, and Carlos Alfonzo, will be shaking things up in a tidal wave of house, techno, and Melbourne bounce!
Follow PLUR Alliance on Facebook: https://www.pluralliance.org/
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/03-15.html
Watch and listen:
Transwave: Land of freedom: http://youtu.be/ZCEbi9-ySgo
psytrance. progressive. house. techno. melbourne bounce.
8pm - after hours.
all ages.
$15 limited advance;
$20 < 9pm;
$25 < 10pm;
$30 after.
https://www.facebook.com/events/378057559314187
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/526558537862826/