This Free Life presents

PLAY: DREAMHAUS

Hosts:

Lindsay Slowhands

Cloaca Munro

Bryce Rider

Myles Thatcher

Judges:

Darren Barrere

Brayan Bustos

Helena Levin

trew

Creme Fatale

11pm: LEWK, WALK, and TALK Competition

Midnight: Drag Show with:

Lady Camden

Amora Teese

Krystal Khandelier

Frida Mont

Darren Barrere

Beats all night by:

Tod Barnett

Photography by:

Garaje Gooch

We are bringing back our LEWK, WALK and TALK competition, but are opening it to everyone! This is a competition for new or seasoned performers and artists of all spectrums: drag queens and kings, makeup artists, dancers and anyone who loves self-expression.

Contestants will need to serve a Dreamhaus LEWK, then walk and talk their way to winning the crown. $525 is up for grabs!

drag.

9pm - 1am.

18+ with ID.

Free admission with RSVP.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1251972401621873/