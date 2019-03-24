Play: Dreamhaus
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
This Free Life presents
PLAY: DREAMHAUS
Hosts:
Lindsay Slowhands
Cloaca Munro
Bryce Rider
Myles Thatcher
Judges:
Darren Barrere
Brayan Bustos
Helena Levin
Creme Fatale
11pm: LEWK, WALK, and TALK Competition
Midnight: Drag Show with:
Lady Camden
Amora Teese
Krystal Khandelier
Frida Mont
Darren Barrere
Beats all night by:
Tod Barnett
Photography by:
Garaje Gooch
We are bringing back our LEWK, WALK and TALK competition, but are opening it to everyone! This is a competition for new or seasoned performers and artists of all spectrums: drag queens and kings, makeup artists, dancers and anyone who loves self-expression.
Contestants will need to serve a Dreamhaus LEWK, then walk and talk their way to winning the crown. $525 is up for grabs!
drag.
9pm - 1am.
18+ with ID.
Free admission with RSVP.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1251972401621873/