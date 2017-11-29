<p>The Lake Country Health Planning Society and Turtle Bay IDA are holding a one day Pneumonia Prevention Clinic. </p>

<p>Vaccinations are free to those over 65 years of age; and residents of any age living in assisted living facilities, that have immunosuppressive diseases, chronic heart or lung disease, diabetes or chronic kidney disease. </p>

<p>Please wear loose sleeves and a happy smile because you are protecting your health and that of those around you! </p>

<p>Phone 778-480-6644 to reserve your spot. Please remember to bring your care card to your appointment. </p>

<p> </p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-15672' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Pneumonia-clinic-791x1024.jpg' alt='' width='640' height='829' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Pneumonia-clinic-791x1024.jpg 791w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Pneumonia-clinic-232x300.jpg 232w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Pneumonia-clinic-768x994.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>