POP MUSIC VIDEO NIGHT: BEYONCÉ'S DIVA RENAISSANCE PARTY

Main Room:

Myke One

Imani

Attention Beyhive, the age of the Diva has returned! Your Queen Bee is back with another amazing album, and still slaying after her recent 41st birthday. This month we will be celebrating the life, and extensive music catalogue of the goddess herself: Beyoncé.

trew

We will also be dropping all of the biggest hits from so many other diva pop stars, such as Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Janet Jackson, Lizzo, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Megan Thee Stallion, and so many more.

Pop Music Video Night is a dance event with DJs and VJs spinning the music videos of all the biggest hits. There will be a giant screen on stage, with the DJs/VJs at floor level. Come get down to Pop, Top 40, Hip Hop, Reggaeton, Edm, R&B and anything else you can sing along to. Music videos didn't die when Mtv and Vh1 stopped playing them, and there are so many amazing videos dropping daily, so think of us as your new Mtv.

You can also make requests to our VJs! To make a request, follow us on Instagram @popmusicvideonight, then tag us in a reel, and share it to your story. You must do both. If your account is private, accept our follow so we can see your reel. We will try to get your video on the big screen (although not guaranteed) and maybe even give you a quick shout out!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/10-21.html

pop. top 40. r&b. hiphop. reggaeton.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$20 limited advance;

$23 after;

$30 day of show.

https://www.instagram.com/popmusicvideonight/