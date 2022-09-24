POP MUSIC VIDEO NIGHT: DRAKE VS. JUSTIN BIEBER

Above DNA:

Ajax

Chicken Skratch

Danny Delorean

Music videos didn't die when MTV and VH1 stopped playing them! Pop Music Video Night is a dance event with VJs dropping all of the newest and biggest hits, as well as some classic bangers that stood the test of time. Come get down to Pop, Top 40, Hip Hop, Reggaeton, R&B, EDM and anything else you can sing along to. We have a big screen on stage, with the VJs at floor level. Think of us as the new MTV.

trew

This month is Drake vs Justin Bieber, so we'll be sure to drop all of their videos, but we'll also be sprinkling in videos from similar artists such as: Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Rihanna, and so many more.

You can also make requests to our VJs! To make a request, follow us on Instagram @popmusicvideonight, then tag us in a reel and story. If your account is private, accept our follow so we can see your reel. We will try to get your video on the big screen and maybe even give you a quick shout out!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/09-23d.html

pop. top 40. hiphop. r&b.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

https://www.instagram.com/popmusicvideonight/