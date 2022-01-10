POP MUSIC VIDEO NIGHT: DRAKE VS. THE WEEKND

Above DNA:

OtebNSolrac

Imani

Music videos didn't die when MTV and VH1 stopped playing them! Pop Music Video Night is a dance event with VJs/DJs dropping all of the newest and biggest hits, as well as some classic bangers that stood the test of time. Come get down to Pop, Top 40, Hip Hop, Reggaeton, EDM, R&B and anything else you can sing along to. We're setting up a big screen on stage, with the VJs at floor level. There are so many amazing music videos that are still being put out every week, so think of us as the new MTV.

trew

This month is dedicated to Canada's finest: Drake and The Weeknd. We'll be sure to drop all of their music videos, but also sprinkle in music from similar artists like Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Lil Nas X, and so many more.

You can also make requests to our VJs! To make a request, follow us on Instagram @popmusicvideonight, then tag us in a reel and a story. You must do both. If your account is private, accept our follow so we can see your reel. We will try to get your video on the big screen (although not guaranteed) and maybe even give you a quick shout out!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/09-30d.html

pop. top 40. r&b. hiphop. reggaeton.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$19 after;

$25 day of show.

https://www.instagram.com/popmusicvideonight/