POP MUSIC VIDEO NIGHT: THE WEEKND MUSIC VIDEO SHOWCASE

Above DNA:

Myke One

Imani

Music videos didn't die when Mtv and VH1 stopped playing them! Pop Music Video Night is a new dance event with VJs dropping all of the newest and biggest hits, as well as some classic bangers that stood the test of time. Come get down to Pop, Top 40, Hip Hop, Reggaeton, R&B and anything else you can sing along to. We're setting up a gigantic screen on stage, with the VJs at floor level, so the screen is the center of attention. There are so many amazing music videos that are still being created on a regular basis, so think of us as the new Mtv.

This month is dedicated to The Weeknd, so we'll be sure to drop all of his videos, but we'll also be sprinkling in videos from similar artists like Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lizzo, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Rihanna, and so many more.

You can also make requests to our VJs! To make a request, follow us on Instagram @popmusicvideonight, then tag us in a reel. If your account is private, accept our follow so we can see your reel. We will try to get your video on the big screen and maybe even give you a quick shout out!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/08-26d.html

top 40. pop. hiphop. reggaeton.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

https://www.instagram.com/popmusicvideonight/