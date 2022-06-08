POR FAVOR

Main Room:

OtebNSolrac

Audio 1

Lounge: Ya Mama's Basement

Myster C

Mr. Washington

Par Favor is the follow up to our incredibl;e J Balvin vs. Bad Bunny party! Brought to you by Bay Area DJs Audio 1 and OtebNSolrac, hyphy meets house meets cumbia on the dance floor. Oteb and Solrac are DJs and twins, so you know their b2b is going telepathically good. The good vibes don't stop there: Audio1, who stared death in the face and came back swinging, will be spinning Latin dance favorites that affirm his love of life and keep the bodies moving.

trew

Ya Mama's Basement in the lounge will feature Freestyle, Bounce, and party jams by Myster C and Mr. Washington.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/08-05.html

reggaeton. latin pop. latin house. top 40. bounce. freestyle.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$19 advance;

$25 day of show.