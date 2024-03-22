Pow: Pow 12: Live Music and Games Collide

Watch Out For Snakes is 8-bit chipwave from Atlanta geek Matt Baum. Layering old school Nintendo chip sounds, Wofs creates darkly energetic tracks that pay homage to retro video games and 80s films without taking things too seriously. With a high-energy, keytar-fueled stage show rooted in a hardcore/punk upbringing, Watch Out For Snakes debuted a unique blend of chiptune and synthwave in 2018 with Immersive Atlanta writing that \"Baum's 8-bit hooks still carry that underlying feeling of panic that comes from losing again and again at whatever side-scroller seemed impossible as a kid.\" In 2022, Wofs released third full-length DisIntegrate with the single \"Fight Those Invisible Ninjas\" characterized by EDM.com as \"an exciting car chase through a cyberpunk city viewed from an analog TV.\"

Based in New York City, Bit Shifter explores high-impact, low-res music produced using primitive synthesis as a deliberate aesthetic choice. Adopting a distillation of the less-is-more philosophy, Bit Shifter operates with a standard Nintendo Game Boy as a means of exploring the aesthetics of economy, pushing minimal hardware to its maximum.

Metroid Metal is a prog metal project founded by Stemage in 2003. With the original goal of writing original a few original metal songs with some Metroid sprinkled on top, the project quickly went from a bedroom operation and a cassette 8-track to several albums of material and a full band with talented players from across the country. Metroid Metal is thrilled to take to the stage for this years Prime-themed Magfest.

8bitsf's annual GDC mega-party Pow returns for its epic Twelfth year! Join us for a complete sensory overload of chiptune and video-game-themed music madness. Featuring lush visuals and a celebration of indie gaming.

Crashfaster combines elements of 8-bit video game music, synth pop and industrial. Their songs, while bright and effervescent, are often darker and more melancholy than the work of most artists associated with the chiptune scene, reflecting themes of loneliness and disenchantment.

Lacey Johnson: YouTuber, Producer, \"Keytar Kween\". Lacey has been described as the \"Queen of Vgm (Video Game Music)\", \"Bursting with energy\" and is \"spreading the gospel of Vgm\" wherever she goes. Lacey is a Southern-California based Video Game Musician currently creating bi-weekly covers on her YouTube channel in which she is the sole musician, producer, and arranger. With her keytar in hand, Lacey has spent the last few years touring the United States performing for video game fans everywhere! Lacey prides herself on creating full-length video game cover albums. She is well known for her albums of the Persona and Metroid Franchises. Lacey's live show is packed with your favorite video game tracks from several genres, some serious Keytar shredding, and high-energy good vibes to go around.

Newly emerged from stasis, 90s electronic music stalwarts Glorified Magnified return to sling industrial rhythm science with abandon.

Gribbly is a Seattle-based recording artist who has made a bunch of weird music, including most of the music for the game Rec Room so far. He will perform a selection of Rec Room tracks that - if pressed - he would categorize as \"guitar-based dorm funk\".

TV-MA: Electro-Acoustic, Apocalypse-Core Musician. Music for the Final Act. Transmasc (they/he).

Claire Kwong is a visualist who makes shapes, videos, and memes melt onto the screen. She also creates interactive performances and installations. She has collaborated with chip musicians from all over the world.

Imagine a Nintendo NES cartridge stuck inside a VCR. Now you are ready to experience Fetz A/V - a live audio & visual artist from the Bay Area. A visual alchemist, they create immersive visual mindscapes through the fusion of retro video game hardware, sci-fi, VHS, and glitch aesthetics. A lifetime love of music and video games combines to form Fetz A/V! Enjoy the ride, see you on the other side!

Based in San Francisco, visualist Dæmon Core (formerly known as Noukon) infiltrates your eye sockets with nostalgic malfunctions, tenebrous obscurities, and synthetic nebuli built into a rhythmic, abyssal textile of light, darkness, and 8-bit teletubby entrails.

chiptunes. video game music. electro-rock.

7pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

With GDC Badge: $15;

Gen. Adm: $20 advance;

$30 day of show.

