Pow: Pow The 13th: Live Music and Games Collide

Performing Live:

BIT BRIGADE

DANNYBSTYLE

LIZZ ROBINETT

DELOREAN OVERDRIVE

...and more acts TBA!

8bitSF's annual GDC mega-party POW returns for its monumental THIRTEENTH year! Join us for a complete sensory overload of chiptune and video-game-themed music madness. Featuring lush visuals and a celebration of indie gaming.

trew

Bit Brigade performs rock covers of full SNES/NES game soundtracks as their gamer speed runs the game live on stage. Bit Brigade will be performing \"Super Mario World\" LIVE!

\"The word \"play\" is probably an understatement- these guys shred through the games as expertly as the band wails on their instruments.\" -Nintendo Power (11/2006)

dannyBstyle is the live performance group of video game composer Danny Baranowsky (Super Meat Boy, Binding of Isaac, Crypt of the Necrodancer, Cadence of Hyrule, Rift of the Necrodancer). The band performs Danny's compositions as a trio with guitar, bass, and Danny on electric drums, and accompanied by backing tracks and a synchronized light show.

In celebration of the launch of Rift of the Necrodancer, dannyBstyle presents The Rift Tour, performing in many cities along the North American West coast, and playing music from Rift as well as some extra surprises. Drawing from his dynamic style, expect to hear a wide range of sounds from metal to disco, dance and funk and genre blends in between.

Lizz Robinett is known for creating English adaptations of anime openings and endings, and for breathing new life into her favorite video game music, sometimes even writing her original lyrics!

Delorean Overdrive is a high-octane synthwave band that transports listeners straight to the neon-soaked streets of the 1980s. With pulsating beats, shimmering synths, robotic vocals and a nostalgic nod to retro-futurism, Delorean Overdrive delivers an electrifying experience that blends the past and future in perfect harmony. Their music captures the essence of a time when VHS tapes and arcade games ruled, driving through soundscapes inspired by classic sci-fi, horror films, and video games. Whether you're cruising down memory lane or revving up for the future, Delorean Overdrive will take you on a sonic ride you won't forget.

chiptunes. video game music. electro-rock.

7pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

Gen. Adm: $25 advance;

$35 day of show;

$20 door with GDC badge.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/03-20.html

Watch and listen:

Bit Brigade: Smw + F-Zero Promo: https://youtu.be/k2KMic0PFwE

Super Meat Boy: The Battle of Lil' Slugger: https://youtu.be/Rcd5xvVxcag

Lizz Robinett: Bee My Honey: https://youtu.be/yljjYft10dE

Magfest 2018: Delorean Overdrive: https://youtu.be/aoMKfSib7ck