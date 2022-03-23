Pow: Pow x10: A Colossal Night of Sound and Vision

Performing Live:

ZEN ALBATROSS -- https://www.zenalbatross.net/

Petriform

E.N. COWELL -- http://www.encowell.com/

Plus guests, TBA!

Visuals:

Neon Death Cat

Fetz A/V

Victoria Del Castillo

trew

In honor of the return of GDC, 8bitSF and Monobomb Records present the epic 10th installment of Pow! Join us for a huge night of live music, lush visuals, and gaming.

Zen Albatross assembles colossal obelisks of sound using antiquated game consoles, tape loops and improvised electronics. The resulting rhythmic constructs form apocalyptic dance anthems which rise and disintegrate into a surreal stream of carefully-sustained drones and noise. Beginning in 2008 as a project to channel techno-political anxieties by pushing obsolete hardware to its maximum potential, Zen Albatross quickly became an active component of New York City's thriving chip music scene. They have since performed at dozens of events in cities across the US and Canada, including two appearances at New York's legendary chiptune epicenter Blip Festival.

From San Jose, Petriform has brought energetic chiptunes and synth music to the California chipmusic scene (and beyond!) for years. Drawing unapologetically from a grab-bag bursting at the seams with genre influences including bubblegum pop, Vgm, third-wave ska, prog metal, happy hardcore, and turn-of-the-millennium pop punk, no two Petriform releases are the same - and neither are the live shows, for that matter!

E.N. Cowell forges future sounds with a hard throw back to his childhood imagination and the technology of new and old.

chiptunes. video game music. lo-fi.

7pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show;

$10 door with GDC badge.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/03-22.html

Watch and listen:

E.N. Cowell: Full Set: http://youtu.be/dobmpdMRYMY