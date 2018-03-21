Pow: Pow x7: A Colossal Night of Sound and Vision

Performing Live:

AIVI & SURASSHU -- http://www.aivisura.com/

(Steven Universe)

STARPAUSE -- http://www.starpause.com/

(Codame)

Ben Prunty (FTL / Into the Breach)

STRIPLICKER -- https://www.facebook.com/striplicker

(Monobomb)

Tremor Low (Black Future '88)

E.N. COWELL -- http://www.encowell.com/

(Monobomb)

Plus guests, TBA!

Live visuals by:

Dr!p (Detroit)

Controlling Transmission (Seattle/SF)

Hekkate (SF)

With DJ:

Bit (SJ)

8bitSF and Monobomb Records usher in GDC 2018 in style! A massive night of video game music, chiptunes, indie video games and everything in between.

chiptunes. video game music.

8pm - after hours.

21+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show;

$5 with GDC badge.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1255780254566250/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/03-20.html