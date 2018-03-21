Pow: Pow x7: A Colossal Night of Sound and Vision
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Performing Live:
AIVI & SURASSHU -- http://www.aivisura.com/
(Steven Universe)
STARPAUSE -- http://www.starpause.com/
(Codame)
Ben Prunty (FTL / Into the Breach)
STRIPLICKER -- https://www.facebook.com/striplicker
(Monobomb)
Tremor Low (Black Future '88)
E.N. COWELL -- http://www.encowell.com/
(Monobomb)
Plus guests, TBA!
Live visuals by:
Dr!p (Detroit)
Controlling Transmission (Seattle/SF)
Hekkate (SF)
With DJ:
Bit (SJ)
8bitSF and Monobomb Records usher in GDC 2018 in style! A massive night of video game music, chiptunes, indie video games and everything in between.
chiptunes. video game music.
8pm - after hours.
21+ with ID.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show;
$5 with GDC badge.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1255780254566250/
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/03-20.html