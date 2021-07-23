Pow: Pow x9

Performing Live:

SUPER SOUL BROS -- https://www.supersoulbros.com/

BUTTON MASHER -- https://www.instagram.com/_buttonmasher/

Neon Death Cat

Ian Cowell

CRASHFASTER -- https://www.facebook.com/crashfaster

(DJ Set)

trew

Bringing the sounds of chiptune, lo-fi, electronica and video game music to the Bay Area since 2009, 8BitSF returns with their 9th installment of Pow! Centered around Gdc, which is mostly online this year, we decided to bring you the only in-person event this year centered around the gaming convention. There will be booths, gaming stations, and lots of live music.

Super Soul Bros are what would happen if you jammed a James Brown record into a Super Nintendo. They deliver an explosion of live, funky video game music, and are renowned for their dynamic performances, improvisation, and high-energy shows. Members come from varying musical backgrounds, having performed with Aretha Franklin, Tony Lindsay (Santana), Ron E Beck (Tower of Power), and Napoleon Murphy Brock (Frank Zappa).

Crowds who grew up playing Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo will enjoy the many reworkings of popular game soundtracks from Mario Kart, Sonic, Zelda and Pokemon (as well as more obscure titles like EarthBound or Snatcher). Whether they're taking requests on the fly, or the crowd is busting into a soul train line, it's always a party with the Super Soul Bros.

Ever since he was a kid, Button Masher has been in love with 16 bit and 8 bit games. Hailing from a little town called Abingdon, Maryland, he studied music for a while, then decided to get into making 16bit and 8bit music. This project is the culmination of that journey.

Neon Death Cat is a Los Angeles based squarewave pusher who generates high powered, bass fueled beats from handheld video game consoles and portable trackers

Ian Cowell is an East Bay Area musician, producer, engineer, and all-around purveyor of the Dorkly Arts. A MIDIsexual amalgam of every guilty pleasure you've ever had, he has been shredding licks aplenty since the early aughts. As one-third of the Oakland Synthwave trio B/I/R/T/H/D/A/Y along with Delicious Nick and Ronin Op F, he has played at heralded parties and events such as 8bitSF, Turbo Drive, and MAGWest. As a session musician Ian has contributed to works with Street Cleaner, The Arkadian, Ian Martyn, Chris Doughty, ErichWK, Myrone, and many others.