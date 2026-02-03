Pow: XIV Bonus Round
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
DELOREAN OVERDRIVE
ANTON CORAZZA (TMNT Shredder's Revenge)
SLOWLY CRUSHED
...and more TBA!
Visuals:
Claire Kwong
Dr!p
Dæmon Core
This year's POW lineup is too big for one night - join us for a second evening of electronic-focused chiptune and video-game-themed live music madness, presented GDC week by 8bitsf and MAGFest! Additional acts will be added to the lineup soon!
Don't miss the main event, POW, the night before -- discounted two-day passes are available!
Delorean Overdrive is a high-octane synthwave band that transports listeners straight to the neon-soaked streets of the 1980s. With pulsating beats, shimmering synths, robotic vocals and a nostalgic nod to retro-futurism, Delorean Overdrive delivers an electrifying experience that blends the past and future in perfect harmony. Their music captures the essence of a time when VHS tapes and arcade games ruled, driving through soundscapes inspired by classic sci-fi, horror films, and video games. Whether you're cruising down memory lane or revving up for the future, Delorean Overdrive will take you on a sonic ride you won't forget.
Anton Corazza is a composer, rapper, and aerophonist who started studying jazz at the age of 14 and performed classical and contemporary repertoire as a performance major at William Paterson University. He first garnered an online following in 2008 after releasing a multitude of self-produced arrangements, and subsequently gained recognition in the New Jersey hiphop scene through rap battles and collaborations with other lyricists. He has since been featured as a composer, rapper, and instrumentalist for several OSTs including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, UNBEATABLE, Demon Turf, The Last Dimension, Super Catboy, and more. Anton continues to compose and perform across many genres.
Slowly Crushed lives at the intersection of nostalgia and ruinous doom. Reminiscent melodies turned gloom filled riffs, classic themes into decelerated melancholy rhythms. This becloaked two piece, hailing from San Diego California, brings a unique approach to classic VGM songs. Taking memorable compositions from classic video games and running them through their own distinctive style of Funeral Flavored Sludge Metal, affectionately referred to as \"NINTENDOOM\". Standing alone in their genre, they have curated a live performance that must be seen to understand. Even then it would be impossible to grasp the limitless depths when the droning void of Slowly Crushed stares back.
Claire Kwong connects art and technology to make people move. She creates immersive environments using projection and motion capture. Her games encourage people to move, communicate, and touch each other. Through her art, Claire aims to dramatize her own experiences and challenge personal and social boundaries.
Colloquially known as Drip, she is a pixel artist, graphic designer, and tattoo artist based in Brooklyn. Previously, she has traveled throughout the country performing live visuals with animated pixel art along musicians and other artists in the chiptune and video game community. Her current ventures as a tattoo artist have allowed her to expand her travels to the UK and other states to meet with clients seeking her unique pixel art tattoo style. Her inspirations include indie games, graphic novels, food, pop surrealism, psychedelia, and technical/experimental music scenes.
Based in San Francisco, visualist Dæmon Core infiltrates your eye sockets with nostalgic malfunctions, tenebrous obscurities, and synthetic nebuli built into a rhythmic, abyssal textile of light, darkness, and 8-bit teletubby entrails.
chiptune. video game music. nerdcore. sludge metal.
8pm - 2am.
all ages.
Gen. Adm.: $20 advance;
$30 door;
With GDC Badge: $20;
Two Day Pass: $35.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/03-13d.html
Watch and listen:
Delorean Overdrive: https://youtu.be/ua9WemBXnu0
Anton Corazza: https://youtu.be/FxaGCerUUok
Level 9: Death Mountain: https://youtu.be/b-BbLPaeYzE
Info
credits