Pow: XIV Bonus Round

Performing Live:

DELOREAN OVERDRIVE

ANTON CORAZZA (TMNT Shredder's Revenge)

SLOWLY CRUSHED

...and more TBA!

Visuals:

Claire Kwong

Dr!p

Dæmon Core

This year's POW lineup is too big for one night - join us for a second evening of electronic-focused chiptune and video-game-themed live music madness, presented GDC week by 8bitsf and MAGFest! Additional acts will be added to the lineup soon!

Don't miss the main event, POW, the night before -- discounted two-day passes are available!

Delorean Overdrive is a high-octane synthwave band that transports listeners straight to the neon-soaked streets of the 1980s. With pulsating beats, shimmering synths, robotic vocals and a nostalgic nod to retro-futurism, Delorean Overdrive delivers an electrifying experience that blends the past and future in perfect harmony. Their music captures the essence of a time when VHS tapes and arcade games ruled, driving through soundscapes inspired by classic sci-fi, horror films, and video games. Whether you're cruising down memory lane or revving up for the future, Delorean Overdrive will take you on a sonic ride you won't forget.

Anton Corazza is a composer, rapper, and aerophonist who started studying jazz at the age of 14 and performed classical and contemporary repertoire as a performance major at William Paterson University. He first garnered an online following in 2008 after releasing a multitude of self-produced arrangements, and subsequently gained recognition in the New Jersey hiphop scene through rap battles and collaborations with other lyricists. He has since been featured as a composer, rapper, and instrumentalist for several OSTs including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, UNBEATABLE, Demon Turf, The Last Dimension, Super Catboy, and more. Anton continues to compose and perform across many genres.

Slowly Crushed lives at the intersection of nostalgia and ruinous doom. Reminiscent melodies turned gloom filled riffs, classic themes into decelerated melancholy rhythms. This becloaked two piece, hailing from San Diego California, brings a unique approach to classic VGM songs. Taking memorable compositions from classic video games and running them through their own distinctive style of Funeral Flavored Sludge Metal, affectionately referred to as \"NINTENDOOM\". Standing alone in their genre, they have curated a live performance that must be seen to understand. Even then it would be impossible to grasp the limitless depths when the droning void of Slowly Crushed stares back.