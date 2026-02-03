Performing Live:

PREMIUM VINTAGE + DARREN KORB and Friends (Hades)

AIVI & SURASSHU (Steven Universe)

SUPER MADNES

STREET CLEANER

LACEY JOHNSON

ZAKU

With DJ:

Crashfaster

Visuals:

Claire Kwong

Dr!p

Vorperian Cyberarts

8bitsf's annual GDC mega-concert POW returns for its epic FOURTEENTH year, co-presented by MAGFest! Join us for a complete sensory overload of chiptune and video-game-themed live music madness, featuring lush visuals and a celebration of indie gaming.

Don't forget to check out POW XIV Bonus Round the following night - discounted two-day passes are available!

Premium Vintage is bringing the heat! This trio blended orchestral finesse with prog-metal shreddage for their debut album in 2023. Since then, they've been bringing the music of Hades straight to you live! They are joined by Darren Korb (Audio Director for Supergiant Games, and composer for Hades and Hades II), and vocalists Ashley Barrett and Judy Alice Lee.

aivi & surasshu began as internet friends, making music together from a keyboard in San Francisco and a chiptune tracker in Stockholm. 14 years later, they're married and have become an award-winning composition duo most known for their instrumental music for Steven Universe, the beloved animated series that has opened doors for LGBTQ+ representation in children's television. Their unmistakable sound combines sincere piano with energetic chiptunes into a genre-bending style that they call \"digital fusion\". Their latest album Meanwhile was released by Infloresce Records in 2023.

Super MadNES is a Los Angeles, CA live tribute to 80s retro video games and Judas Priest style heavy metal. Currently performing their new arcade themed album \"Defenders of the City\" featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Robocop, Double Dragon, and Ninja Gaiden along with an action fueled pixelated visual show + an exclusive Final Fantasy medley to join this year's MAGWest theme while riffing and headbanging as if it was still 1984!!