Pow: XIV
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
PREMIUM VINTAGE + DARREN KORB and Friends (Hades)
AIVI & SURASSHU (Steven Universe)
SUPER MADNES
STREET CLEANER
LACEY JOHNSON
ZAKU
With DJ:
Crashfaster
Visuals:
Claire Kwong
Dr!p
Vorperian Cyberarts
8bitsf's annual GDC mega-concert POW returns for its epic FOURTEENTH year, co-presented by MAGFest! Join us for a complete sensory overload of chiptune and video-game-themed live music madness, featuring lush visuals and a celebration of indie gaming.
Don't forget to check out POW XIV Bonus Round the following night - discounted two-day passes are available!
Premium Vintage is bringing the heat! This trio blended orchestral finesse with prog-metal shreddage for their debut album in 2023. Since then, they've been bringing the music of Hades straight to you live! They are joined by Darren Korb (Audio Director for Supergiant Games, and composer for Hades and Hades II), and vocalists Ashley Barrett and Judy Alice Lee.
aivi & surasshu began as internet friends, making music together from a keyboard in San Francisco and a chiptune tracker in Stockholm. 14 years later, they're married and have become an award-winning composition duo most known for their instrumental music for Steven Universe, the beloved animated series that has opened doors for LGBTQ+ representation in children's television. Their unmistakable sound combines sincere piano with energetic chiptunes into a genre-bending style that they call \"digital fusion\". Their latest album Meanwhile was released by Infloresce Records in 2023.
Super MadNES is a Los Angeles, CA live tribute to 80s retro video games and Judas Priest style heavy metal. Currently performing their new arcade themed album \"Defenders of the City\" featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Robocop, Double Dragon, and Ninja Gaiden along with an action fueled pixelated visual show + an exclusive Final Fantasy medley to join this year's MAGWest theme while riffing and headbanging as if it was still 1984!!
Street Cleaner is a pioneering artist in the \"Crimewave\" subgenre of synth music, known for a gritty, theatrical style. Initially emerging as an obscure outsider act, he gained major recognition in 2015 by topping Bandcamp's charts and becoming a favorite in the Synthwave scene. His music and aesthetic have continually evolved, and he's known for energetic live performances using a keytar. Beyond music, he's scored for film, games, and amusement parks, and co-founded Creaky Lantern Games, creators of Street Cleaner: The Video Game. The sequel, Street Cleaner 3, is now out, expanding the universe and platforming gameplay.
Lacey Johnson is a critically acclaimed Vocalist and Multi-Instrumentalist in the video game music genre. Known for her iconic keytar and high voltage hard rock and pop covers on YouTube, Lacey specializes in bringing iconic video game music to life through live performance.
ZAKU is a Philadelphia-based wind-synth-fronted instrumental band that combines 80s jazz fusion, new wave, and British heavy metal. They have been described as sounding like \"a long lost Mega Man X soundtrack\" or \"if Vangelis joined T-Square and got commissioned to make a soundtrack for TMNT IV Part II.\"
crashfaster is laying down a solo DJ set featuring chiptune covers and remixes of retro pop hits!
Claire Kwong connects art and technology to make people move. She creates immersive environments using projection and motion capture. Her games encourage people to move, communicate, and touch each other. Through her art, Claire aims to dramatize her own experiences and challenge personal and social boundaries.
Colloquially known as Drip, she is a pixel artist, graphic designer, and tattoo artist based in Brooklyn. Previously, she has traveled throughout the country performing live visuals with animated pixel art along musicians and other artists in the chiptune and video game community. Her current ventures as a tattoo artist have allowed her to expand her travels to the UK and other states to meet with clients seeking her unique pixel art tattoo style. Her inspirations include indie games, graphic novels, food, pop surrealism, psychedelia, and technical/experimental music scenes.
chiptune. video game music. progressive metal. synthwave.
7pm - 2am.
all ages.
With GDC Badge: $20;
Gen. Adm.: $25 advance;
$35 door;
Two Day Pass: $35.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/03-12.html
Watch and listen:
Premium Vintage: Lament of Orpheus: https://youtu.be/ozvbMK6Sv7E
Aivi & Surasshu: Lonely Rolling Star: https://youtu.be/fe-u40YEYcY
Super MadNES: Robocop Arcade: https://youtu.be/HyIqOaQVHDc
Lacey Johnson: Clair Obscur: https://youtu.be/ll5vh8m7rwY
Info
credits