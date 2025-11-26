Performing Live:

Powerman 5000 has carved out a unique sound that's often categorized as alternative metal, blending elements of funk metal, industrial metal, nu metal, and rap metal to create a genre-defying experience that's as exciting as it is hard-hitting. With eleven studio albums under their belt, they achieved major commercial success, especially with their 1999 release, Tonight the Stars Revolt!, which included chart-topping hits like \"When Worlds Collide\" and \"Nobody's Real\". This album not only earned a platinum certification but also solidified the band's place in rock history. Their captivating performances and innovative sound have garnered them a dedicated fanbase, and they remain a significant force in the music industry.

Single after single, live show after killer live show, Makes My Blood Dance have made a name splicing and mutating the genes of metal with disco, Edm, and electropop. Frontman and founder Evo and guitarist/synth player Jon Kristian rip open and hotwire genres with electrifying results. Will you bang your head? Will you dance? Why not do both!

hard rock. metal. nu metal. electro metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$30 advance;

$43 day of show.

Powerman 5000: When Worlds Collide: https://youtu.be/lsV500W4BHU

Makes My Blood Dance: Together Apart: https://youtu.be/Gan_NN_fPiM