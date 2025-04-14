Performing Live:

POWERMAN 5000

RED DEVIL VORTEX

Plus guests, TBA!

Powerman 5000 has carved out a unique sound that's often categorized as alternative metal, blending elements of funk metal, industrial metal, nu metal, and rap metal to create a genre-defying experience that's as exciting as it is hard-hitting. With eleven studio albums under their belt, they achieved major commercial success, especially with their 1999 release, Tonight the Stars Revolt!, which included chart-topping hits like \"When Worlds Collide\" and \"Nobody's Real.\" This album not only earned a platinum certification but also solidified the band's place in rock history. Their captivating performances and innovative sound have garnered them a dedicated fanbase, and they remain a significant force in the music industry.

trew

Red Devil Vortex is a sonic doorway created in the shadows of Hollywood, CA, a doorway that allows you to step out of the ordinary world and travel through the infinite possibilities of its music, rooted in the darkest side of the human heart, reaching the brightest side of the soul, for there can't be one without the other.

hard rock. metal. nu metal. electro metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$30 advance;

$40 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/04-13.html

Watch and listen:

Powerman 5000: When Worlds Collide: https://youtu.be/lsV500W4BHU

Red Devil Vortex: More Luck Than Brains: https://youtu.be/OXdK4-R3JoQ