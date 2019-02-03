Performing Live:

POWERSOLO -- https://www.facebook.com/powersolodk

Plus guests, TBA!

2019 will be the year of the SOLO. The Atomic Child who, for so many many years, rode alongside Brother Kix on a horse called Mule and defeated audiences across the Globus with his mighty axe. Enjoying his PowerOtium looking at all the platinum records, Grannies and other prestigious awards and sparkling trophies from two decades of confrontational badassery on stage and record both, Brother Beau deserves nothing but our utmost respect and praise for his lifelong dedication to rock'n'roll and beyond. A juggernaut through the big, black narcotic night, Kim Kix and his merry band is once again setting sail towards the clubs, festivals, dives, concert halls, your mother's house, bars, ball rooms and other entertainment establishments. And this year they're armed with kick-face material taken from the new PowerSolo unlimited edition long player album BO-PEEP and its Record Store Day un-unlimited edition 4 song companion-EP PEEK-A-BO!

credits here

rock.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$10 advance;

$16 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/335256073971561/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/03-01d.html

Watch and listen:

PowerSolo: Boom Babba Do Ba Dabba: http://youtu.be/JvGJoNkOiI0