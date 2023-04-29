Prayers
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
PRAYERS -- https://www.chologoth.com/
Plus guests, TBA!
Prayers was founded by Rafael Reyes, the Mexican-born, San Diego-raised artist who combines industrial abrasiveness with more accessible pop sounds. Their music offers a musical and lyrical self-exploration as an outcast trapped between worlds, think black lipstick and nail polish with gang tattoos. Prayers' lyrics layer his authentic urban experience onto Goth music: the result can only be described as Cholo Goth.
cholo goth. gothic. industrial. synth pop. darkwave.
8pm - 2:30am.
all ages.
$28 advance;
$36 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/04-28.html
Watch and listen:
Prayers: La Vida Es Un Sueño: https://youtu.be/NFdT6ESvx0M
Prayers: Tears in the Rain: https://youtu.be/XN9drMctRIk
