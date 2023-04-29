Performing Live:

PRAYERS -- https://www.chologoth.com/

Plus guests, TBA!

Prayers was founded by Rafael Reyes, the Mexican-born, San Diego-raised artist who combines industrial abrasiveness with more accessible pop sounds. Their music offers a musical and lyrical self-exploration as an outcast trapped between worlds, think black lipstick and nail polish with gang tattoos. Prayers' lyrics layer his authentic urban experience onto Goth music: the result can only be described as Cholo Goth.

cholo goth. gothic. industrial. synth pop. darkwave.

8pm - 2:30am.

trew

all ages.

$28 advance;

$36 day of show.

