Pre-ordered Composter pick up POSTPONED

<p>Given the situation with flooding in our community and the need for residents to focus on the situation, the Regional Waste Reduction Office has decided to CANCEL the composter/rainbarrel pickup today.</p>

<p>Once things have settled down they will make arrangements to come to Lake Country again with your items and will notify you what day that will be. Alternatively, you can make arrangements to collect your composter/rain barrel at the office at 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna during business hours of Monday – Friday 8 am – 4pm however it is best to make an appointment to ensure someone is available to help you.</p>

<p><img class='alignright size-large wp-image-14837' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-Composter-sale-poster-663x1024.jpg' alt='' width='640' height='988' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-Composter-sale-poster-663x1024.jpg 663w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-Composter-sale-poster-194x300.jpg 194w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017-Composter-sale-poster-768x1187.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>