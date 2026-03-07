Performing Live:

PRESCOTT NILES' THE KNACK

Plus guests, TBA!

Prescott Niles' The Knack: Prescott Niles is the founding bassist whose unmistakable playing helped define The Knack's signature sound--lean, melodic, and relentlessly propulsive. Long before the band's meteoric rise, Niles built a deep musical foundation, recording with Hendrix associate Velvert Turner and later spending formative time in London, where he hobnobbed with the likes of George Harrison. Those experiences sharpened a sensibility that would become central to The Knack: classic pop economy delivered with the punch of a seasoned live unit. The Knack became a cultural surge powered by \"My Sharona\", propelled by Niles' phenomenal bass march--its staccato pulse and locked-in momentum as iconic as the riff itself. \"Good Girls Don't\", and deeper cuts, \"Let Me Out\", \"Your Number or Your Name\", and \"Maybe Tonight\" -- revealed a band fluent in dynamics, melody, and timeless songcraft, with Niles' musical pedigree and bass-first instincts shaping the snap, swing, and clarity of the arrangements. With the passing of several members and the retirement of another, Prescott Niles now carries that legacy forward as the driving force behind \"Prescott Niles' The Knack\" -- an authentic continuation celebrating the sound that made the band essential. For longtime fans and new listeners alike, it's an opportunity to experience the classic songs with the founding bassist often credited as the band's signature sound--proof that the spirit of The Knack is not only preserved, but still thriving and evolving.

80s. power pop. rock.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$39 limited advance;

$56 advance after;

$56 day of show.

Watch and listen:

The Knack: My Sharona: https://youtu.be/bbr60I0u2Ng