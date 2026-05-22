Pride Fest: GAYC/DC

Performing Live:

GAYC/DC

MIDDLE-AGED QUEERS

NIKO STORMENT

KC SHANE

DNA Lounge celebrates Pride season with a showcase of all LGBTQIA+ musicians!

GAYC/DC: the world's first and only all gay tribute to the music of AC/DC! Founded in 2013 by Chris Freeman (from iconic queer punk band Pansy Division),the band remains true to the music, while playing around with the lyrics and changing pronouns to suit the gay angle. Hence, TNT becomes PNP, Bad Boy Boogie becomes Gay Boy Boogie and Big Balls needed ... no changing at all! To say the band is off-the-hook live is an understatement, there is never a dull moment with all the costume changes and props being trotted out, all in the name of outrageous entertainment. Even those who say they don't like AC/DC end up being fans.

Middle-Aged Queers are a Bay Area supergroup of seasoned punks, ex-members of the Cost, Fang, the Insaints, and the Shondes, on a mission to make punk rock gay again. Since 2019, they've soaked stages from coast to coast, all the way up to Canada.

Niko is a transgender artist from Sonoma, CA. His love for Country, Emo, Hiphop & Alternative have fused together to create his sound. He specializes in instruments that make sound and often ones that resonate. If a 1980's boxer knew him, he'd call him fierce. If a feminist from 2050 knew him, she'd call him 'Progressive'. If a man from 1916 knew him, he'd be confused.

KC Shane is a transgender singer songwriter, musician, and performer. Through his emotional lyrics, he shares his story of survival, of queer love and heartbreak. His goal is to be a voice for those who feel they are not heard by using his platform to sing and talk about the injustices marginalized people are facing.

rock. hard rock. country. americana.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$18 limited advance;

$25 after;

$25 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/06-20d.html

Watch and listen:

GAYC/DC: Dirty Dudes Done Dirt Cheap: https://youtu.be/z2c_nxevlDA

Middle-Aged Queers: Satanic Mills: https://youtu.be/cyrEOmLXOc4

KC Shane: Return To Sender: https://youtu.be/Bgjb4UPoft8