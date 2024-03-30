Priest + Julien-K

Performing Live:

PRIEST -- https://www.facebook.com/priestofficial

JULIEN-K -- https://www.facebook.com/julienk

SEPTEMBER MOURNING -- https://www.facebook.com/septembermourning

The mysterious band Priest from Sweden will throw you into the neon lights of 80s sci-fi mixed with gothic soundscapes. Priest is made up of three musicians - Mercury, Salt and Sulfur. Mercury is the vocalist; he was known as Water while the bassist in Ghost. Salt plays keyboards and was the keyboardist in Ghost known as Air. Sulfur is an additional keyboard player and programmer. And not only is two-thirds of the trio ex-Ghost, but their upcoming third album is produced by Simon Soderberg, the engineer behind Ghost's Opus Eponymous.

trew

Julien-K is a side project for electronic music created by Amir Derakh and Ryan Shuck from Orgy. Over the course of 5 albums, their sound has taken their listeners on a musical journey. Their sound is high octane synth rock which proudly shows their influences, from 90s synth and industrial to 80s goth and new wave.

September Mourning is a dark cultural fantasy told from the perspective of a supernatural girl named September. Her story unfolds to the ears through music, and to the eyes through graphic novels and other visual media. Upon entering the world of September Mourning, you will find yourself in a paranormal dreamscape that is September's existence, fully under her control. She welcomes you...but beware, your soul and destiny may never be the same.

electro rock. industrial. synthwave. synthpop.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$26 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/03-29d.html

Watch and listen:

Priest: Burning Love: https://youtu.be/mJpZpNA3158

Julien-K: Your Tears Mean Nothing: https://youtu.be/WvIchWrGgbc

September Mourning: Guardian: https://youtu.be/-YtJUGInTdo