Prime Time at the Seniors Activity Centre

Lake Country Seniors Centre @ 9832 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Lake Country, BC V4V 1S7, Canada

<p>Lake Country Seniors are invited to PRIME TIME – a free afternoon of entertainment, socializing and refreshments for seniors.  Mondays, 1:00 to 3:00 p.m, at Winfield Seniors’ Centre (9832 Bottom Wood Lake Rd).</p>

<p>Transportation via Lake Country Bus available by calling 250-766-3227.</p>

<p>Entertainment Schedule:<br />

Sept 14:  Nonie & Elvin (piano & fiddle)<br />

Sept 28: Jerry & Friends (guitars & vocals)<br />

Oct 5: Kelowna Old Time Fiddlers<br />

Oct 19: Scotch on the Rocks (keyboard, guitar, vocals)</p>

