<p><strong>Pro-D. Day Fun “Halloween Hoot” </strong>(Ages 5-12) Friday October 21 at 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.</p>

<p>Get ready for Halloween with some spooky stories and a black t-shirt painting craft! Participants must provide their own black t-shirt.</p>

<p>Registration is required and begins on October 7.</p>

<p>Phone 250-766-3141 to register.</p>