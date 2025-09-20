Unplug presents

PRODIGY + PORTOLA PRE-PARTY

Above DNA:

Danny Delorean

Dazzle Room:

Corrine

Are you excited to see The Prodigy at one of their upcoming SF shows? Maybe you wish you could go? Well then we have the perfect party for you!

Back in April, we threw a Prodigy event that completely packed the house, so we decided to try to re-capture that energy with another one that brings you even more than last time. This time we will have 2 rooms, go longer, and expand the music to not only play all of Prodigy's music, but also the biggest Edm and Dance hits in that same style and era. So expect to also hear: Chemical Brothers, Underworld, Crystal Method, Aphex Twin, Basement Jaxx, Daft Punk, Leftfield, Orbital, Fatboy Slim, Faithless, Moby, Meat Beat Manifesto, Junkie XL, Groove Armada and a ton of other rave anthems like Sandstorm, Better Off Alone, Barbie Girl, My Boo, Don't Call Me Baby, I'm Blue (Da Ba Dee), Kernkraft, Vengabus, and much much more!

Our 2nd room will be playing more modern Dance, Edm, and Pop hits, leaning heavily on the biggest artists who are playing Portola this year (as well as years past), and similar artists. So expect artists like: Lcd Soundsystem, Duke Dumont, Bob Moses, Mau P, Dom Dolla, Peggy Gou, Boy Harsher, Justice, Rufus Du Sol, Gesaffelstein, Jamie XX, Four Tet, Fisher, Disclosure, Mia, Eric Prydz, Skrillex, Kaytranada, Charli Xcx, Flume, Fred Again, and so many more!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/09-19d.html

rave anthems. pop hits. uk techno. electro. breaks. big beat.

9:30pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.