Performing Live:

PROFANATICA -- https://www.facebook.com/profanaticausa

PANZERFAUST -- https://www.facebook.com/panzerfaust.bm.official

Plus guests, TBA!

Hailing from New York, Profanatica is one of the first black metal bands from the United States. They are among the major American black metal bands to have emerged early during the second wave of black metal. Under the direction of Paul Ledney they have placed profound emphasis on blasphemous themes.

trew

Toronto's Panzerfaust perform what can best be described as 'Militarized Pagan black metal' in vein of black metal's second wave while taking attributes from bands of the post-Norwegian black metal scene. Their music spins into a spiral of extreme black metal embracing anti-Christian themes with pagan mythological topics.

black metal. metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$23 advance;

$30 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/07-25.html

Watch and listen:

Panzerfaust: Promethean Fire: https://youtu.be/RyJqwDZomNE