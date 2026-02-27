PROJECT X: 2010S DANCE PARTY

Main Room:

Ethan Dreams

DJ 97

Get ready to relive the ultimate house party chaos with Project X: 2010s Dance Party! We're bringing the energy, music, and madness of the decade straight to the dance floor. Expect a wild night of nonstop anthems from 2010-2019, blending high-energy EDM, hiphop, pop, and indie bangers that defined the era. From festival drops to viral hits, this is your chance to party like it's the golden age of turn-ups.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/04-10.html

trap. hiphop. pop. throwbacks. indie. house. r&b.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$22 door.