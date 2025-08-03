Project X: 2010s Dance Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Main Room:
Lazyboy
Illborn
Joog Mac
Get ready to relive the ultimate house party chaos with Project X: 2010s Dance Party! Inspired by the legendary 2012 film, we're bringing the energy, music, and madness of the decade straight to the dance floor. Expect a wild night of nonstop anthems from 2010-2019, blending high-energy EDM, hiphop, pop, and indie bangers that defined the era. From festival drops to viral hits, this is your chance to party like it's the golden age of turn-ups.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/03-07.html
trap. hiphop. pop. throwbacks. indie. house.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$12 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
