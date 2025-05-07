Project X: Dev

Performing Live:

DEV

With DJs:

Rieta

Jake.D

Trixamillion

DJ Andy

Get ready to relive the ultimate house party chaos with Project X: 2010s Dance Party! We're bringing the energy, music, and madness of the decade straight to the dance floor. Expect a wild night of nonstop anthems from 2010-2019, blending high-energy EDM, hiphop, pop, and indie bangers that defined the era. From festival drops to viral hits, this is your chance to party like it's the golden age of turn-ups.

Live Performance from DEV!!!

Los Angeles rapper, singer, and songwriter Dev makes hiphop-influenced and dance-oriented electronic pop music based around her sly vocal delivery. While she was studying art history at San Joaquin Delta College, Dev posted a cover of Amy Winehouse's \"Blonde Trick\" to her MySpace page. The track caught the attention of alternative hiphop duo the Cataracs, who helped her sign a management deal with their label, Indie-Pop. Hence began a collaboration that resulted in tracks such as \"2Nite\", \"Fireball\", and \"Booty Bounce\", the latter of which was sampled by Far East Movement for their hit single \"Like a G6\". Soon she was signed to Universal Republic and released the Cataracs-produced single \"Bass Down Low\", which caught fire on Billboard's Hot 100. Numerous singles, albums and even motherhood followed. Now, 15 years after she first electrified dance floors, Dev returns with her latest single, Kick Bass in Your Face, a collaboration with Basswell that proves she can still light up a club.

trap. hiphop. pop. throwbacks. indie. house.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$12 limited advance;

$17 after;

$25 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/07-04.html

Watch and listen:

Far East Movement ft. Dev: Like a G6: https://youtu.be/w4s6H4ku6ZY

Dev: Bass Down Low: https://youtu.be/OOAMfUJ3tsc