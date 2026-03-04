Promiscuous: Y2K Club Bangers
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Pauz presents
PROMISCUOUS: Y2K CLUB BANGERS
Main Room:
Salenie Beanie
Ready to party like it's the year 2000? 💋👀
Get down with Promiscuous, brought to you by the minds behind your favorite touring throwbacks party...Sorry For Party Rocking! Dance all night to throwback club bangers from Timbaland, Nelly Furtado, and JT. Be the main character on the dancefloor 🪩
Dress code: Y2K core 🤳
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/04-11.html
2000s club hits. throwbacks. y2k radio hits. r&b. hiphop.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$12 limited advance;
$17 after;
$25 door.
