Geomagnetic, E-Portal & PLUR Alliance present

PSY BLOOM

Main Room:

Sonic Species

Etnica

Pleiadians

Neuroplasm

Eeon

Dr. Spook

Liam Shy

Petting Zoo

Leonardo Barcellos

Lounge:

Hosted by: Wormhole

Tha Fruitbat

Secret Recipe

Krakinov

Gonzofuze

Phers

Welcome friends! The New Year is a time of rebirth and new growth, both internal and external. On January 19th, we will come together in downtown SF for a night of spiritual growth and psychic healing through dance. Prepare your minds and bodies for this one of a kind journey through the night and into the early morning - 7am or beyond!! We have a hand selected lineup of world-renowned psy-controllers to keep you tripping through the depths of the night.

Follow PLUR Alliance on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pluralliance

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/01-19.html

psytrance.

9pm - 7am.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 advance after;

$20 < 9:30pm;

$25 after.