Psy Bloom
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Geomagnetic, E-Portal & PLUR Alliance present
PSY BLOOM
Main Room:
Sonic Species
Etnica
Pleiadians
Neuroplasm
Eeon
Dr. Spook
Liam Shy
Petting Zoo
Leonardo Barcellos
Lounge:
Hosted by: Wormhole
Tha Fruitbat
Secret Recipe
Krakinov
Gonzofuze
Phers
Welcome friends! The New Year is a time of rebirth and new growth, both internal and external. On January 19th, we will come together in downtown SF for a night of spiritual growth and psychic healing through dance. Prepare your minds and bodies for this one of a kind journey through the night and into the early morning - 7am or beyond!! We have a hand selected lineup of world-renowned psy-controllers to keep you tripping through the depths of the night.
psytrance.
9pm - 7am.
all ages.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 advance after;
$20 < 9:30pm;
$25 after.