Psyclon Nine
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
PSYCLON NINE -- https://www.facebook.com/psyclonnineofficial
SEVEN FACTOR -- https://www.facebook.com/officialsevenfactor
Plus guests, TBA!
Summer of 2000 saw a match made in heaven when ex-roommates Marshall Carnage and Josef Heresy decided to form Psyclon Nine. The band started out as a guitar driven industrial band, heavily influenced by Kmfdm and Ministry, but the members soon altered their style towards the more aggressive sounding industrial inspiration of bands like Wumpscut, Velvet Acid Christ, and Suicide Commando. Over the course of several albums, Psyclon Nine has continued to evolve into its own sound, implementing elements of black metal, post-punk influences, metal, and industrial.
industrial. black metal.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$17 advance;
$22 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/10-16d.html
Watch and listen:
Psyclon Nine: See You All In Hell: https://youtu.be/ghsJewGaE1s
Psyclon Nine: Money And Sex And Death: https://youtu.be/NUYD9z8vVfU
Seven Factor: Into The Light: https://youtu.be/qU-iMZoFMeA
