PSYCLON NINE -- https://www.facebook.com/psyclonnineofficial

CLOCKWORK ECHO -- https://www.facebook.com/clockworkecho

GUILLOTINE -- https://www.facebook.com/guillotine615

CORVIN'S BREED -- https://www.facebook.com/corvinsbreed

Since forming in the year 2000 Psyclon Nine has cemented it's name into the history books as one of the most infamous and successful bands of the Industrial and Metal crossover genres. Frontman Nero Bellum will be reuniting with original band members including Abbey Nex, Seven and Jon Siren to perform early material that has not been performed for more than a decade. This will be a one time only occasion and is dedicated to their longtime fans and supporters.

Clockwork Echo is an industrial band from Denver. The band's sound is highly aggressive Aggrotech making use of screamed and distorted vocals, abrasive synthesizers, and pounding drums.

Guillotine is a heavy industrial band from Nashville, TN who proudly plays American Made Devil Music! Their industrial metal is punctuated with a cryptic energetic live show. Leading this band of bloodsuckers is Jake Johnson, the band's vocalist, lead guitarist, and mad scientist behind Guillotine. He has robbed the crypts of Nashville's finest musicians to bring Guillotine to life.

Corvin's Breed: New England industrial metal!

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$17 advance;

$22 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/11-15d.html

Psyclon Nine: Parasitic: https://youtu.be/wG0Vnl2iIKw

Embrace the Silence: So Cold: https://youtu.be/6Fl2ahdKnn8

Guillotine: Vultures: https://youtu.be/SYvGsLjIWG4