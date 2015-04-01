<p>The Public Hearings will occur in this order:</p>

<ol>

<li><a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?ID=44954'>Zoning Amendment (Oyama Zipline) Bylaw 882, 2014</a></li>

<li><a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?ID=44956'>Zoning Amendment (Behin) Bylaw 915, 2015</a></li>

<li><a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?ID=44957'>Zoning Amendment (427725 BC Ltd) 917, 2015</a></li>

<li><a href='Zoning%20Amendment (G. Lewis) Bylaw 912, 2015'>Zoning Amendment (G. Lewis) Bylaw 912, 2015</a></li>

</ol>

<p>Read about the <a title='Public Hearings' href='http://www.okanaganway.ca/municipal/mayor-council/public-hearings/'>Public Hearing </a>process.</p>

<p><a href='mailto://admin@lakecountry.bc.ca'>Contact</a> for more information.</p>

