Public Hearings and Regular Council Meeting

<p><span style='color: #333333; font-family: 'Georgia','serif';'>View the Agenda Packages:</span></p>

<p><span style='color: #333333; font-family: 'Georgia','serif';'> </span><a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?ID=47021'>Public Hearing for Zoning Amendment (Lakestone) Bylaw 925, 2015</a></p>

<p><a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?ID=47022'>Public Hearing for Official Community Plan Amendment (Okanagan Land Development) Bylaw 908, 2014 and Zoning Amendment (Okanagan Land Development) Bylaw 909, 2014</a></p>

<p><a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?ID=47016'>Regular Council Meeting </a></p>

<p><span style='color: #333333; font-family: 'Georgia','serif';'><a href='mailto://admin@lakecountry.bc.ca'>Contact</a> for information</span></p>

