Public Hearings and Regular Council Meeting

Council Chambers, Municipal Hall @ 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country, BC V4V 1T9, Canada

<p>View the Public Hearing Agenda Packages<br />

<a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?ID=47898'>Land Use Contract Discharge (Neary) Bylaw 930, 2015</a><br />

<a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?ID=47920'>Official Community Plan Amendment (DLC) Bylaw 927, 2015</a></p>

<p>Read about the <a href='http://www.okanaganway.ca/municipal/mayor-council/public-hearings/'>Public Hearing Process</a></p>

<p>View the <a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?ID=48266'>Regular Council Meeting Agenda Package</a></p>

<p><a href='mailto://admin@lakecountry.bc.ca'>Contact</a> for information</p>

