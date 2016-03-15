Public Open House for input on Okanagan Rail Trail development

<p>The Inter-jurisdictional Development Team is preparing a planning and design process to create a continuous corridor on the recently acquired rail route.</p>

<p>“The intention is to develop the corridor in phases, with the initial phase being construction of a gravel trail with road crossings, signage, fencing, and barriers to provide a basic level of safe and accessible use by pedestrians and cyclists,” said Andrew Gibbs, Inter-jurisdictional Development Team Project Manager.</p>

<p>Input will be gathered for the initial phase of trail development and additional feedback collected from the engagement process will be retained for future reference, for use in any future planning and development of the trial corridor.</p>

<p>Residents are invited to review the concept and give their feedback. Staff will be on hand to answer questions regarding the design and provide an opportunity for input at the following public information opportunities:</p>

<p><strong>Monday Mar. 14</strong> 4 – 6:30 p.m. Oyama Community Hall, 15710 Oyama Rd. District of Lake Country</p>

<p><strong>Tuesday Mar. 15</strong> 4 – 6:30 p.m. Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way City of Kelowna</p>

<p><strong>Wednesday Mar. 16</strong> 4 – 6 p.m. Winfield Memorial Hall, 10130 Bottom Wood Lake Rd. Okanagan Indian Band</p>

<p><strong>Thursday Mar. 17</strong> 4 – 6:30 p.m. Coldstream Municipal Hall, 9901 Kalamalka Rd. District of Coldstream</p>

<p>Residents unable to attend can also provide feedback through an online survey at www.getinvolved.kelowna.ca. Online input will be open between Monday, March 14 until Sunday, March 27 and the trail development plan is anticipated to be submitted to respective councils and board for consideration later this spring.</p>

<p>“Due to the significant investment in purchase of the corridor, and in light of other pre-existing community priorities, local governments are not in a position to make any significant financial commitments to development of a trail in the short-term,” said Gibbs. “Opportunities are being explored to work with the community, external fundraisers and granting agencies to secure the funds necessary to develop the corridor for recreational use.”</p>