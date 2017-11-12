Punk-Metal Flea Market
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Savage People presents
PUNK-METAL FLEA MARKET
An event where all the punks, metalhead or just someone who likes the culture gather under one roof, bringing the Bay Area scene together to have a platform for artist to sell their products. We will be bringing you records, comic books, zines, DIY arts and crafts, art pieces and jewelry.
Join us afterward for Dead Boys!
punk. metal.
noon - 7pm.
all ages.
FREE ADMISSION!
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/299365767176046/
Info
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, This & That