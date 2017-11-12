Savage People presents

PUNK-METAL FLEA MARKET

An event where all the punks, metalhead or just someone who likes the culture gather under one roof, bringing the Bay Area scene together to have a platform for artist to sell their products. We will be bringing you records, comic books, zines, DIY arts and crafts, art pieces and jewelry.

Join us afterward for Dead Boys!

punk. metal.

noon - 7pm.

all ages.

FREE ADMISSION!

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/299365767176046/