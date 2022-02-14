Pup Out
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bullet Time Events presents
PUP OUT
Above DNA:
M/R
Draco Dubz
Chubby Newfie
DJ Nightkat
Artist & drum & bass producer and DJ Mdkai along with his long time collaborator and friend M/R, host a night for a multi-genre, all inclusive, pro pup Lgbtqia+ dance party for all to thrive and express themselves freely and respectfully. Filled with original tunes by the artists themselves as well as their supporters and a celebration of Lgbtqia+ artists, musicians and people of the bay area. Pup hoods, fursuits and other costume dress-Up encouraged.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/02-13d.html
Watch and listen:
Mdkai: http://youtu.be/LRLNzJ5rlro
d+b. house. jersey club. future bass. dubstep.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$8 limited advance;
$10 after;
$15 day of show.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1276283179520055/
